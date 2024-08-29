Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Get Xunlei alerts:

Xunlei Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ XNET opened at $1.59 on Thursday. Xunlei has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $101.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xunlei stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,097 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Xunlei were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through Green Channel and Fast Bird products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.