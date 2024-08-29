Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Has $471,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,519,753,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16,399.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 12,616,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,466,589,000 after buying an additional 12,540,435 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 566.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,197,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,319,507,000 after buying an additional 11,216,602 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 25.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,197,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,312,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,640,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080,716 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.56.

NYSE XOM opened at $116.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $459.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

