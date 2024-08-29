zSpace, Inc. (ZSPC) to Raise $15 Million in IPO

zSpace, Inc. (ZSPC) is planning to raise $15 million in an initial public offering on the week of September 2nd, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 3,000,000 shares at $4.50-$5.50 per share.

In the last 12 months, zSpace, Inc. generated $44.2 million in revenue and had a net loss of $21.9 million. zSpace, Inc. has a market-cap of $117.3 million.

Roth Capital Partners and Craig-Hallum Capital Group served as the underwriters for the IPO and Barrington Research was co-manager.

zSpace, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a leading provider of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) educational technology solutions. (Incorporated in Delaware) We believe that we are a recognized brand in the education market with a current focus on both United StatesÂ K-12 schools and Career & Technical Education (CTE) markets. Our proprietary hardware and software platform provides the unique ability to deliver an interactive, stereoscopic three-dimensional (3D) learning experience to our users without the need to utilize VR goggles or specialty glasses. Our hands-on â€ślearning by doingâ€ť solutions have been shown to enhance the learning process and drive higher student test scores, as evidenced by a study on the utility of 3D virtual reality technologies for student knowledge gains published in the Journal of Computer Assisted Learning in 2021. We allow students and teachers to experience learning in the classroom that may otherwise be dangerous, impossible, counterproductive, or expensive using traditional techniques. Our platform serves a broad range of critical educational tools designed for K-12 science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) lessons as well as training skilled trades in areas such as health sciences, automotive engineering/repair, Unity3DÂ® software programming and advanced manufacturing. Note: Net loss and revenue are for the 12 months that ended March 31, 2024. (Note: zSpace Inc. filed an S-1/A dated July 22, 2024, and disclosed the terms for its IPO: 3.0 million shares at $4.50 to $5.50 to raise $15.0 million.) “.

zSpace, Inc. was founded in 2006 and has 70 employees. The company is located at 55 Nicholson Lane San Jose, California 95134 and can be reached via phone at (408) 498-4050 or on the web at http://www.zspace.com/.

Receive News & Ratings for zSpace Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zSpace Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.