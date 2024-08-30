1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $360.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Price Performance

Shares of FLWS opened at $7.91 on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $11.42. The company has a market capitalization of $507.90 million, a P/E ratio of -65.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average of $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

