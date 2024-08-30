180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Short Interest Update

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the July 31st total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 562,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
180 Life Sciences Trading Down 5.7 %
ATNF opened at $1.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27. 180 Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $15.72.
180 Life Sciences Company Profile
