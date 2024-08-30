Aaron P. Bell Buys 5,000 Shares of Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY) Stock

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Aaron P. Bell acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.50 per share, with a total value of C$12,500.00.

Get Journey Energy alerts:

Journey Energy Price Performance

Shares of JOY stock opened at C$2.51 on Friday. Journey Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$153.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.26.

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$50.53 million during the quarter. Journey Energy had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 3.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Journey Energy Inc. will post 0.1199052 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on JOY. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Journey Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cormark lifted their target price on Journey Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

View Our Latest Analysis on JOY

Journey Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Journey Energy Inc is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Journey Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.