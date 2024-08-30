Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Abacus Life in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Abacus Life in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on shares of Abacus Life from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Abacus Life Stock Performance

Shares of ABL stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $639.25 million, a P/E ratio of 500.00 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.90. Abacus Life has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $13.25.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.57 million. Abacus Life had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 0.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abacus Life will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Abacus Life

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Abacus Life by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 30,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abacus Life during the first quarter worth $137,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Abacus Life in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Abacus Life in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Abacus Life during the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000.

Abacus Life Company Profile

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

