Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Given New $147.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

ANF has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $193.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $178.43.

ANF opened at $142.25 on Thursday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $196.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.54.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.36. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total transaction of $223,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,066.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Nigel Travis sold 7,700 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $1,337,182.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,019.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total transaction of $223,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,066.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 156.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,227.7% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 863 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

