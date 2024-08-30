Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG) Short Interest Update

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 60.2% from the July 31st total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Addentax Group Price Performance

ATXG stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.37. Addentax Group has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90.

Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Addentax Group had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. The business had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter.

Addentax Group Company Profile

Addentax Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistic service provider in China. It operates through three segments: Garment Manufacturing, Logistics Services, and Property Management and Subleasing. The company manufactures and distributes garments; and provides logistic services, such as storage, transportation, warehousing, handling, packaging, and order processing, as well as customs declaration and tax clearance services.

