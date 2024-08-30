Aevo (AEVO) Trading Down 17.8% This Week

Aevo (AEVO) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. During the last seven days, Aevo has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar. Aevo has a market capitalization of $282.18 million and $26.00 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aevo token can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000555 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aevo Profile

Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. Aevo’s official message board is aevo.mirror.xyz. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz. The official website for Aevo is www.aevo.xyz.

Aevo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aevo (AEVO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aevo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 869,541,432.7298906 in circulation. The last known price of Aevo is 0.32434179 USD and is down -3.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $27,350,642.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aevo.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aevo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aevo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aevo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

