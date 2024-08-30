Agape ATP Co. (NASDAQ:ATPC) Short Interest Down 45.7% in August

Agape ATP Co. (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 365,700 shares, a decline of 45.7% from the July 31st total of 674,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ ATPC opened at $0.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average is $4.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Agape ATP has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 million and a PE ratio of -3.98.

Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Agape ATP had a negative return on equity of 102.90% and a negative net margin of 173.63%. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.

Agape ATP Corporation, an investment holding company, supplies health and wellness products and health solution advisory services in Malaysia. It offers four series of programs that consist of various services and products under the ATP Zeta Health Program, ÉNERGÉTIQUE, BEAUNIQUE, and E.A.T.S. names.

