Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at C$25.84 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a one year low of C$14.80 and a one year high of C$27.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$23.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.22. The stock has a market cap of C$10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.07. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of C$455.07 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 1.1395548 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AGI shares. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$26.50 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$25.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.90.

In other Alamos Gold news, Director John Mccluskey sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.38, for a total transaction of C$102,624.00. In other news, Senior Officer Scott Russell Gordon Parsons sold 13,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.48, for a total transaction of C$286,414.32. Also, Director John Mccluskey sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.38, for a total value of C$102,624.00. Insiders have sold 99,254 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,312 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

