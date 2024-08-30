AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 130.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AlphaTime Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $536,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AlphaTime Acquisition by 10.1% during the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 165,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in AlphaTime Acquisition by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 168,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 35,849 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 121,325 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 437,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 129,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

AlphaTime Acquisition Stock Performance

ATMC stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.02. AlphaTime Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $11.86.

AlphaTime Acquisition Company Profile

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

