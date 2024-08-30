Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a growth of 50.6% from the July 31st total of 17,200 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Alzamend Neuro

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alzamend Neuro stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.38% of Alzamend Neuro at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Alzamend Neuro Stock Performance

Shares of ALZN opened at $2.29 on Friday. Alzamend Neuro has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $44.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average is $6.29.

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and ALZN002 stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

