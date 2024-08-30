Amber Foulkes Hilary Purchases 20,000 Shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) Director Amber Foulkes Hilary acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.95 per share, with a total value of C$19,000.00.

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

Pine Cliff Energy Stock Performance

TSE PNE opened at C$0.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$336.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.00 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.31. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.85 and a twelve month high of C$1.68.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$46.61 million for the quarter. Pine Cliff Energy had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.0099907 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pine Cliff Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. Pine Cliff Energy’s payout ratio is -600.00%.

PNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Pine Cliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Pine Cliff Energy

About Pine Cliff Energy

(Get Free Report)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta, as well as in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.