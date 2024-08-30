Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Amcor were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the first quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 132.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor Stock Performance

AMCR opened at $11.31 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $11.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Amcor from $9.80 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.80 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.73.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

