AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) CFO Sells $151,290.00 in Stock

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Kuhn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $151,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,917,362.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Kuhn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 22nd, Robert Kuhn sold 200 shares of AptarGroup stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $30,036.00.

AptarGroup Trading Up 0.5 %

AptarGroup stock opened at $152.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.10 and a 200-day moving average of $143.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $120.36 and a one year high of $152.91.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $910.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AptarGroup

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,855,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 111.0% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,075,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,394,000 after purchasing an additional 565,511 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in AptarGroup by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 805,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,395,000 after purchasing an additional 212,886 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in AptarGroup by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 295,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,569,000 after purchasing an additional 142,623 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 519,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,179,000 after purchasing an additional 138,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

