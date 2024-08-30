Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Plans GBX 0.84 Dividend

Assura Plc (LON:AGRGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:AGR opened at GBX 41.82 ($0.55) on Friday. Assura has a 1 year low of GBX 37.54 ($0.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 49.18 ($0.65). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 41.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 41.47. The stock has a market cap of £1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,108.00, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.04.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

In other news, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 223,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55), for a total transaction of £93,884.28 ($123,808.89). In other news, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 223,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55), for a total transaction of £93,884.28 ($123,808.89). Also, insider Ed Smith bought 50,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £19,689.54 ($25,965.37). Corporate insiders own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

