Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:ATLCZ) Short Interest Update

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:ATLCZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 56.0% from the July 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 Price Performance
Shares of ATLCZ stock opened at $25.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.93. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $25.50.
Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.5781 dividend. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.
