Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a growth of 98.6% from the July 31st total of 790,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 938,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUGX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Augmedix by 292.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 891,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 663,778 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Augmedix by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,015,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 639,732 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Augmedix by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 444,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 225,330 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Augmedix by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 490,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 216,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Augmedix by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,302,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 179,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Augmedix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Augmedix from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley lowered shares of Augmedix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.35 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Augmedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Augmedix in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.09.

Shares of NASDAQ AUGX opened at $2.32 on Friday. Augmedix has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.48. The firm has a market cap of $113.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Go Assist that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, an autonomous, ambient AI mobile software application that offers fully automated medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

