Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given New $257.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $239.00 to $257.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.48% from the company’s current price.

ADSK has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.67.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $258.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.27. The stock has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $279.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $136,499.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,916,693.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 19,693 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $4,923,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,443 shares in the company, valued at $8,610,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $136,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,916,693.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,931 shares of company stock worth $9,537,781 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,242 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,052,732,000 after acquiring an additional 363,565 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Autodesk by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,294,746 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,639,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,668 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Autodesk by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,071,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,255,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,973 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,921,044 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $711,216,000 after acquiring an additional 479,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,859,954 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $696,342,000 after purchasing an additional 327,144 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

