Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Increased to $260.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Mizuho from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $293.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.67.

Autodesk stock opened at $258.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.89, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,960.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,566 shares in the company, valued at $7,418,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,931 shares of company stock worth $9,537,781. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

