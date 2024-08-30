Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Shares Gap Down to $15.80

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.80, but opened at $15.25. Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $14.81, with a volume of 948,218 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVDL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Avadel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.87. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.53.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.47 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 139.72% and a negative net margin of 284.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2666.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVDL. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,915,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,830 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 5,708,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,410,000 after acquiring an additional 92,768 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,533,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,655,000 after acquiring an additional 84,842 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 653,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after acquiring an additional 7,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 602,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

