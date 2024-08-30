Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Upgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $78.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $14.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Banco Macro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of NYSE BMA opened at $55.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Banco Macro has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $68.24.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported ($4.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($5.50). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Banco Macro had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 37.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Banco Macro will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMA. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the first quarter worth $33,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Macro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

