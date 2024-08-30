Bank of America Boosts Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target to $21.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Bank of America from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on VSCO. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.70.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:VSCO opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average of $20.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.08. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 46.52%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,421,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after buying an additional 98,882 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,864,000 after buying an additional 1,368,103 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,858,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,834,000 after acquiring an additional 258,059 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,192,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,650,000 after acquiring an additional 188,384 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,206,000 after acquiring an additional 109,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

