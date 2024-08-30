Bank of America Increases Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $155.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.97% from the company’s previous close.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays raised Dell Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Fox Advisors raised Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DELL

Dell Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:DELL opened at $110.74 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $53.62 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $379,559,628.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,137,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $379,559,628.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,137,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,340,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.67, for a total transaction of $179,227,810.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,931,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,340,306.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock valued at $963,293,619. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,121,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Dell Technologies by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after buying an additional 9,730 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.