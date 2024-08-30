Bank of America Lowers Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target to $45.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BBWI. Barclays dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $31.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.85. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $52.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.68.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.00%. Equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,995,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,669,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 10,448,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,973,000 after buying an additional 1,742,471 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 379.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,903,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,145,000 after buying an additional 1,506,110 shares during the period. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth $58,266,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

