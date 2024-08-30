Barclays Boosts Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $240.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $230.13.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VEEV opened at $217.00 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $162.72 and a 1 year high of $236.90. The company has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.82 and a 200-day moving average of $202.03.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $676.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.21 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,713.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at $28,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,153.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

