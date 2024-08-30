Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on ABX. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$30.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Shares of ABX opened at C$27.43 on Thursday. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$18.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$24.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.54, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andrew James Quinn bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$26.00 per share, with a total value of C$129,999.00. In other Barrick Gold news, Director Andrew James Quinn bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$26.00 per share, with a total value of C$129,999.00. Also, Senior Officer Riaan Grobler sold 94,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.99, for a total transaction of C$1,784,693.40. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.