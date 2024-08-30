Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.06-3.26 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.25. The company issued revenue guidance of down 2-4% yr/yr to ~$7.13-7.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.37 billion. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.060-3.260 EPS.

BBWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of BBWI opened at $31.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average of $42.68. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.00% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

