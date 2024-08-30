Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Barclays

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

BBWI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $31.01 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.85.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.00%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 224.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

