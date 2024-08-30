Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.060-3.260 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.1 billion-$7.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.4 billion. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.06-3.26 EPS.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $31.01 on Friday. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $52.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.85.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBWI. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bath & Body Works

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.