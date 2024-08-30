BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Stake Lessened by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in BCE were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in BCE by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 239.9% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in BCE during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in BCE by 3,480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BCE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

BCE Price Performance

NYSE BCE opened at $34.89 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $42.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.05. The firm has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 8.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.729 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.69%.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Further Reading

