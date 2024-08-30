Beldex (BDX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $351.66 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0527 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $351.66 million and $1.01 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Get Beldex alerts:

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,528.56 or 0.04243391 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00039342 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007042 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00013018 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009864 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007788 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001876 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,926,447,386 coins and its circulating supply is 6,678,747,386 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.