BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,854 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $191,837,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,389,504 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $299,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,940 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,902,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,359,518,000 after purchasing an additional 589,317 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 942,001 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,348,000 after purchasing an additional 420,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth $19,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BHP shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE BHP opened at $55.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $139.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.26. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $51.73 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.465 per share. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 56.35%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

