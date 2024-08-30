Bitcoiva (BCA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $143,209.08

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. Bitcoiva has a total market capitalization of $74.32 million and approximately $143,209.08 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be purchased for $4.63 or 0.00007743 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoiva has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,739.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.57 or 0.00544228 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00037311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00071595 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Bitcoiva (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 4.60881613 USD and is up 1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $174,678.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

