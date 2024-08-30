BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CII. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CII stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.33. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $20.40.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0995 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.