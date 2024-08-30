Blast (BLAST) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $31.76 Million

Blast (BLAST) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. In the last week, Blast has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. One Blast token can now be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blast has a total market capitalization of $187.63 million and approximately $31.76 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Blast Profile

Blast’s genesis date was June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,478,119,515 tokens. The official message board for Blast is blog.blast.io. Blast’s official website is blast.io/en. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast.

Blast Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 19,467,921,406.64637 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.0095102 USD and is down -1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $32,867,023.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blast directly using U.S. dollars.

