BMO Capital Markets Raises Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $305.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $265.00 to $305.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, July 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $301.91.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $256.91 on Thursday. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $193.68 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $248.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $253.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.54.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $229,434.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,109 shares in the company, valued at $13,072,660.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $229,434.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,072,660.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director G Mason Morfit bought 428,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $233.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,796,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,914,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,699,429.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,964 shares of company stock valued at $27,956,647. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 186.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in Salesforce by 2,400.0% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 816.7% in the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

