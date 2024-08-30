British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Short Interest Update

British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 69.6% from the July 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Get British Land alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of British Land to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. HSBC raised shares of British Land from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BTLCY

British Land Trading Up 0.1 %

British Land Cuts Dividend

BTLCY opened at $5.32 on Friday. British Land has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $5.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.01.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0953 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

About British Land

(Get Free Report)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.