Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Given New $315.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Bank of America from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.89% from the stock’s previous close.

BURL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $252.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.93.

Burlington Stores Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:BURL opened at $267.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $282.49.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $126,152.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,907 shares in the company, valued at $15,809,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,394,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,986,000 after buying an additional 111,526 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,227,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,092,000 after acquiring an additional 226,804 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,684,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,066,000 after purchasing an additional 12,238 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 300.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,034,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,135,000 after purchasing an additional 775,961 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Burlington Stores by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,427,000 after purchasing an additional 100,823 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

