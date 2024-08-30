Burney Co. Acquires 808 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 17.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,984,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,758,000 after buying an additional 1,637,232 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Sysco by 112.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,612,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,740 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $450,794,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Sysco by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,653,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,177,000 after buying an additional 2,084,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sysco by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,036,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,029,000 after buying an additional 240,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

SYY stock opened at $78.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.87. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.89. The firm has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.18.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 49.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.27.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

