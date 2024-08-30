Burney Co. Acquires New Stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $801,693,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,940,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,611,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $61,299,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 468,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,758,000 after acquiring an additional 210,873 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $7,944,586.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,843,048.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $678,313.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,489,342.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,953 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $7,944,586.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,843,048.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,390 shares of company stock worth $18,264,873 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ELF opened at $151.19 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.47 and a twelve month high of $221.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.13 and a 200-day moving average of $181.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 67.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

ELF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.43.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

