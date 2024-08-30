Burney Co. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 29,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 10,406 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.26 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $78.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

