Burney Co. Buys New Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Burney Co. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,599,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,427,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,362 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,551,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,713,000 after purchasing an additional 984,617 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,505,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,466,000 after buying an additional 795,920 shares during the period. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth $35,726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $37.42 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $33.44 and a 1 year high of $48.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul J. Salem bought 147,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.80 per share, with a total value of $4,985,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,702,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,544,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Paul J. Salem bought 147,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.80 per share, with a total value of $4,985,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,702,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,544,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan S. Halkyard acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 38,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,166. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 216,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,312,197. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group upgraded MGM Resorts International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

