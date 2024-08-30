Burney Co. Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Burney Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,325,000 after buying an additional 7,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 290,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,561,000 after buying an additional 18,920 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $564.17 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $568.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $551.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $530.74. The company has a market capitalization of $486.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.