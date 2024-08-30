Burney Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Burney Co. lowered its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the second quarter valued at $413,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its stake in Amdocs by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 8,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 8.3% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 46.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 512,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,464,000 after purchasing an additional 163,371 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ DOX opened at $85.32 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $74.41 and a 52 week high of $94.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.479 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on DOX. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Amdocs

Amdocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.