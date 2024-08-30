Burney Co. Cuts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Burney Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,967 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Luken Investment Analytics LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 258.0% in the first quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its stake in Comcast by 154.6% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 204.7% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.40 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.95. The company has a market capitalization of $154.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CMCSA. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

