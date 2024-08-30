Burney Co. Decreases Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Burney Co. decreased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,992 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $24,389,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,862,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 293,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,352,000 after buying an additional 185,395 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 451,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,441,000 after buying an additional 153,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 439,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,553,000 after acquiring an additional 146,307 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tri Pointe Homes

In related news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 24,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $1,117,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,108 shares in the company, valued at $6,882,825.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TPH shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Tri Pointe Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $44.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $47.78.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.