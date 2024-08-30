Burney Co. Decreases Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Burney Co. lowered its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 468.4% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 56.3% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Argus raised their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $87.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.64 and a 200-day moving average of $74.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $270.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.45. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $87.62.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 48.04%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.